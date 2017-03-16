Aaron Hernandez Called Fiancée Seconds After Time Of Double Murder, Expert Says

BOSTON (CBS) – Testimony in Aaron Hernandez’s double murder trial suggested that the former Patriots tight end made a phone call to his fiancée right at the time two men were killed in Boston’s South End.

Telephone records showed that Hernandez called Shayanna Jenkins about seven seconds after he allegedly murdered Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado outside a Boston nightclub in 2012.

An expert witness from AT&T testified on Thursday that the phone call was made in the area the murders took place.

Records show #AaronHernandez called his fiancée Shayanna Jenkins right at the time of the murders. Call lasted seconds #wbz pic.twitter.com/t98g6TRYKB — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) March 16, 2017

Following the brief phone call, Hernandez’s phone was either shut off, the battery died, or it was put into airplane mode, the witness testified.

Defense attorneys established through cross-examination that though Hernandez’s phone was “off network,” it does not mean the phone was shut off.

DNA expert Julie James testified that a sample from the alleged murder weapon was “unsuitable for testing” due to low quality and quantity.

We're getting a lesson in gunshot residue "GSR", stuff in the gas cloud that's released from weapon when fired. #AaronHernandez #wbz pic.twitter.com/Y6kiRmoDU4 — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) March 16, 2017

A gunshot residue expert said the Toyota 4-Runner prosecutors say Hernandez was in the night of the murders tested negative for residue.

Hernandez’s defense team suggested that if there was no residue in the Toyota, the shooter could have held the gun out the window. Prosecutors have said Hernandez was a passenger in the vehicle.