WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial
Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Testifies In Double Murder Trial

March 30, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez Trial, Shayanna Jenkins

BOSTON (CBS) – Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée has taken the witness stand as testimony continues in the ex-NFL star’s double murder trial in Boston.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, who also testified during Hernandez’s trial in the murder of Odin Lloyd, was called as the first witness Thursday.

Prosecutors said earlier in the trial that Hernandez called Jenkins-Hernandez seconds after the murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in the South End in July 2012.

Jenkins identified herself as Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez as she took the stand. She and Hernandez are not married, but Jenkins-Hernandez explained that she legally took Hernandez’s last name in 2015.

The couple has a 4-year-old daughter.

