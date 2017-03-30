Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Testifies In Double Murder Trial

BOSTON (CBS) – Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée has taken the witness stand as testimony continues in the ex-NFL star’s double murder trial in Boston.
Watch Live: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial
Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, who also testified during Hernandez’s trial in the murder of Odin Lloyd, was called as the first witness Thursday.
Follow: Christina Hager’s Tweets From Court
Prosecutors said earlier in the trial that Hernandez called Jenkins-Hernandez seconds after the murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in the South End in July 2012.
Jenkins identified herself as Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez as she took the stand. She and Hernandez are not married, but Jenkins-Hernandez explained that she legally took Hernandez’s last name in 2015.
The couple has a 4-year-old daughter.