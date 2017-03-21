Wake For Fallen Watertown Firefighter To Be Held Tuesday

WATERTOWN (CBS) — Friends and family will begin saying goodbye to a fallen Watertown firefighter.
A wake for Joseph Toscano will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on North Main Street in Randolph Tuesday afternoon.
A firefighter walkthrough will take place at 3 p.m., and the public is welcome to attend starting at 4 p.m. The wake will go until 8 p.m.
Toscano’s body will remain in the church overnight, with firefighters standing watch.
Wednesday morning, a funeral procession will leave the church in Randolph for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Watertown at 9 a.m.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The 54-year-old veteran firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency while responding to a fire last Friday.
He is survived by his wife and five children. A memorial fund has been set up for the Toscano family.