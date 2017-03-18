Weather Alert: Weekend Snowstorm | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Fund Set Up For Family Of Watertown Firefighter

March 18, 2017 2:09 PM
Filed Under: Firefighter, Firefighter Killed, Joseph Tuscano, Watertown

WATERTOWN (CBS) — A fund has been set up for the family of a Watertown firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty Friday.

Joseph Toscano, 54, died following a medical emergency as he battled a two alarm blaze on Merrifield Avenue Friday.

He left behind a wife and five children, with ages ranging from 12 to 19.

The fund has been set up by the Watertown Fire Department and Watertown Firefighters Local 1347 IAFF.

Anyone looking to send donations to the Toscano family can use the following address:

Watertown Firefighters Relief Association

Toscano Fund

99 Main St. 

Watertown, MA 02472

