Fallen Watertown Firefighter Remembered As ‘Full Of Joy’

March 18, 2017 9:25 PM
Filed Under: Joseph Toscano, Paul Burton, Watertown, Watertown Fire Department

WATERTOWN (CBS) – Funeral services have been planned for a Watertown firefighter who died after suffering an apparent heart attack in the line of duty.

A wake will be held for Joseph Toscano on Tuesday at St. Mary’s Parrish in Randolph from 4-8 p.m.

Related: Dozens Salute As Procession Carries Watertown Firefighter's Body

On Wednesday, a funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown.

Marcus DeFlorimonte had been best friends with Toscano for the last 40 years. The two served together at Incarnation Camp in Connecticut.

Marcus DeFlorimonte. (WBZ-TV)

Marcus DeFlorimonte. (WBZ-TV)

DeFlorimonte says Toscano was a master fisherman and a handyman who was active in his church and community.

“Everybody loved that man. Universally through the department, they were just heartbroken because they lost their brother,” said DeFlorimonte.

“That man was just full of joy.”

Toscano was battling a house fire Friday in Watertown when he collapsed and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Joseph Toscano had five children. (Courtesy Photo)

Joseph Toscano had five children. (Courtesy Photo)

He is survived by his wife and five children.

“We are devastated for his family,” said DeFlorimonte.

“But this family has faith and their faith will keep them and guide them and console them.”

