Report: Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey Believed To Have Been Found By NFL, FBI

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s game-worn jersey went missing after his historic performance in Super Bowl LI. Locating that lost piece of memorabilia required the NFL to call in some big guns in the FBI.

And, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, the big guns came through.

Glazer reported Monday morning that NFL security and the FBI “believe they have located Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey” and are “in process of returning to Patriots.”

Breaking: FOX Sports has learned the FBI & NFL Security believe they have located Tom Brady's (cont) https://t.co/kxAaxUl3c5 — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 20, 2017

Glazer noted that the FBI became involved because the jersey was found on “foreign soil.”

The missing jersey became a major story after the Patriots’ overtime win over the Falcons. The Texas Rangers were called in to help the Houston Police Department.

The jersey was valued at $500,000.

Brady had joked a bit about the search, posting on Facebook a suspect board that pointed the finger at Julian Edelman, among other suspicious figures. Yet given the personal and professional significance of that fifth Super Bowl victory, it was clear that the jersey did mean a lot to the 39-year-old Brady.