Police: Tom Brady’s Missing Super Bowl Jersey Valued At $500,000

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s Super Bowl-worn jersey went missing mere hours after the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. It’s been unclear whether or not the jersey is simply missing or was actually stolen – but it’s now known how seriously the police are treating the case, and how valuable the jersey really is.
The first page of a police report released by the Houston Police Department says that Brady’s missing jersey is valued at $500,000. The estimated loss in value for Brady is listed as “$300,000 or more.”
Interestingly enough, the report lists the missing jersey under the department’s “Major Offenders – Police Impersona/Swindle” division, which falls under the “Special Thefts” unit on the Houston PD website. The presumed theft is being treated as a first-degree felony.
Police confirmed to TMZ Sports that the case is ongoing with no new developments. The Patriots had previously hoped that the missing jersey would turn up on a team equipment truck.