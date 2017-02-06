SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS: Recap | Blog | Parade | Brady MVP | Video | Photos | Stats

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey Is Still Missing

February 6, 2017 12:35 PM
BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady picked up his Super Bowl LI MVP trophy on Monday.

It would have looked great next to his game jersey from Sunday night in his trophy room (Brady must have a trophy room, if not an entire wing of his house, right?). But unfortunately, that jersey is still missing.

We learned in the minutes following New England’s stunning comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons that Brady’s jersey had gone amiss. Brady put his jersey in his bag in the locker room shortly after changing into a Super Bowl Champs t-shirt, only to find the jersey was gone when he returned from celebrating on the field.

Now he’s asking for your help to track it down.

“I put it in my bag, I came out and it wasn’t there anymore. That’s unfortunate because that’s a nice piece of memorabilia,” Brady told reporters at his MVP press conference on Monday. “If it shows up on eBay somewhere, someone let me know.”

98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich joked on Monday that Julian Edelman stole it. Perhaps Brady can put Roger Goodell on the case, since we know the commish loves a good investigation and Ted Wells is probably eager to cash some NFL checks again.

 

