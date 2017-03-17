Judge Allows Testimony From Aaron Hernandez’s Tattoo Artist

BOSTON (CBS) – Aaron Hernandez’s tattoo artist is expected to take the stand on Friday after the judge denied a defense motion to suppress his testimony.

David Nelson was questioned earlier in the week without the jury present to determine if his testimony would be allowed at trial.

On Thursday the judge decided to allow testimony from Nelson, who says he gave Hernandez two tattoos about eight months after the murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furatdo outside a Boston nightclub in 2012.

“Consequently, they are admissible because, in my discretion, the probative value of the proffered evidence outweighs any potential prejudice to the defendant,” Judge Jeffrey Locke said in his ruling.

Nelson said during a voir dire session Wednesday that Hernandez first came into his California tattoo studio with his girlfriend for a tattoo that said “Remind me that we’ll always have each other.”

On a second occasion, Nelson said he gave Hernandez tattoos of “A semi-automatic handgun, one spent shell casing, and a cylinder from a revolver with five out of the six bullets remaining.”

In addition, Nelson told the courtroom that he gave Hernandez tattoos of a semi-automatic hand gun with smoke coming from it, and the words “God Forgives” written backward so that they can be read in the mirror.

Defense attorneys questioned if Nelson had changed his testimony after he was initially questioned in 2014 when he told detectives he did not think he gave Hernandez the “God Forgives” tattoo.

Prosecutors have said previously that the tattoos are a confession.