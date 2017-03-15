Tattoo Artist To Be Questioned In Aaron Hernandez Trial

March 15, 2017 8:50 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez Trial, Daniel de Abreu, Murder, Safiro Furtado, Tattoo, tattoo artist

BOSTON (CBS) — The Aaron Hernandez double murder trial is back in session Wednesday after testimony was pushed back a day due to Tuesday’s blizzard.

Hernandez’s tattoo artist will be questioned by attorneys to determine if his testimony should be allowed at trial.

Jurors will not be present for the questioning.

hernandez2 Tattoo Artist To Be Questioned In Aaron Hernandez Trial

Aaron Hernandez’s tattoos seen in court, February 13, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

The ex-NFL star is accused in the murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado outside a Boston nightclub in 2012.

Court documents say prosecutors plan to ask the tattoo artist about a tattoo Hernandez requested about eight months after Abreu and Furtado were shot to death.

The tattoo in question shows a gun with one round in the chamber and the rest of the weapon empty.

hernandeztats Tattoo Artist To Be Questioned In Aaron Hernandez Trial

The DA is searching for Aaron Hernandez’s tattoo artists. (WBZ-TV)

Prosecutors argue the tattoo is a confession. Defense attorneys for Hernandez argued unsuccessfully to keep the tattoos out of the trial.

After the questioning, testimony is expected to resume as prosecutors try to link the alleged murder weapon to Hernandez and the 2012 killings.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia