Tattoo Artist To Be Questioned In Aaron Hernandez Trial

BOSTON (CBS) — The Aaron Hernandez double murder trial is back in session Wednesday after testimony was pushed back a day due to Tuesday’s blizzard.

Hernandez’s tattoo artist will be questioned by attorneys to determine if his testimony should be allowed at trial.

Jurors will not be present for the questioning.

The ex-NFL star is accused in the murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado outside a Boston nightclub in 2012.

Court documents say prosecutors plan to ask the tattoo artist about a tattoo Hernandez requested about eight months after Abreu and Furtado were shot to death.

The tattoo in question shows a gun with one round in the chamber and the rest of the weapon empty.

Prosecutors argue the tattoo is a confession. Defense attorneys for Hernandez argued unsuccessfully to keep the tattoos out of the trial.

After the questioning, testimony is expected to resume as prosecutors try to link the alleged murder weapon to Hernandez and the 2012 killings.