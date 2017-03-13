WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Hernandez Trial Testimony To Focus On Alleged Murder Weapon

March 13, 2017 8:17 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Anna Meiler, Daniel de Abreu, hernandez trial, Murder, Safiro Furtado

BOSTON (CBS) — The alleged murder weapon is set to take center stage Monday in the Aaron Hernandez double murder trial.

The ex-NFL star is accused of murdering Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in the Back Bay in 2012.

photo1 Hernandez Trial Testimony To Focus On Alleged Murder Weapon

Daniel de Abreu (left) and Safiro Furtado. (WBZ-TV graphic)

The prosecution in the case is expected to bring in witnesses who will tell the story of how the alleged murder weapon was discovered.

This comes after testimony on Friday about another key piece of evidence–the car allegedly used in the drive-by shooting of the two men.

Hernandez’s cousin Jennifer Mercado took the stand on Friday. Massachusetts State Police said they found a car once driven by Hernandez hidden in the garage of Mercado’s Bristol, Connecticut home.

hernandeztour2 Hernandez Trial Testimony To Focus On Alleged Murder Weapon

The SUV police say Aaron Hernandez was in during the murders, now at the Boston Police evidence facility in Hyde Park. (WBZ-TV)

“I figured just to hide it because when he would come around, people would see the car, they would stop by the house or whatever thinking he was there,” Mercado told the court Friday.

Investigators discovered the SUV while looking into the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez is already serving a life sentence for that murder.

The SUV matches the description witnesses gave after Abreu and Furtado were found shot to death.

