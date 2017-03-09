Warwick Fire That Killed Woman And 4 Children Caused By Wood Stove

WARWICK (CBS) – A Massachusetts fire that killed a woman and her four children was caused by a wood stove, fire investigators ruled.
Lucinda Seago was killed on March 4 during the fire on Richmond Road in Warwick. Four of Seago’s children, who were 7, 9, 12, and 15 years old, also died in the fire. A fifth child managed to escape the flames.
State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey announced on Thursday that the fire originated in the wood stove in the kitchen, located on the first floor. Flames quickly spread throughout the home after reaching nearby combustible items.
The home’s location on a narrow dirt road impeded firefighting efforts. No two trucks could pass each other, and water was shuttled from a pond one-third of a mile away.
Equipment also froze during the frigid weather.
“This is a small community of neighbors helping neighbors and our hearts are heavy with the loss the Seago family has suffered,” said Warwick Fire Chief Ronald Gates.