Victims Identified In Tragic Warwick Fire

WARWICK (CBS) — The woman killed along with her four children in a tragic fire early Saturday morning has been identified.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s office said Lucinda Seago, 42, died in the blaze. In addition, they said her children who died in the fire were aged 7, 9, 12, and 15.

The fire at the Richmond Road home began around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Seago’s husband and a fifth child survived after escaping the flames.

Firefighters faced difficulty fighting the fire because of the low temperatures and the remote location of the home. They had to pipe in water from a pond about a quarter of a mile away.

At least 16 fire departments from the area helped battle the blaze.

A memorial service for the family was held Sunday morning at nearby Trinitarian Congregational Church.

Pastor at Trinitarian Congregational Church: “You can be sure God’s heart was the first to break yesterday morning”. #warwickfire pic.twitter.com/tpuiVc6C1B — KarynRegal (@Karynregal) March 5, 2017

The State Fire Marshal’s office believes a wood-burning stove may have caused the fire, but the investigation continues.