WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WEATHER ALERT: Intense Cold And Wind | Forecast | RadarWeather App

Children Among 5 Missing After Warwick Blaze

March 4, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: Fire, Warwick

WARWICK (AP) — Some children were among the five people unaccounted for after a fire broke out early Saturday at a home in the northwestern Massachusetts town of Warwick, authorities said.

Two family members escaped the blaze, which broke out in the single-family home at about 12:45 a.m., the state fire marshal’s office said. They were taken to a hospital for treatment, Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said.

Authorities provided no immediate details on the cause of the fire.

Procopio said some children were among those unaccounted for and crews were combing through the scene.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Procopio said. “It’s a fairly remote area. They are in the process of searching for victims and collecting evidence.”

David Young, Warwick’s town coordinator, told The Recorder newspaper of Greenfield that a mother and four children were missing and that three of the children attended public schools in the small Franklin County community. State officials did not immediately confirm the number of children missing.

Young said little was left of the home after the fire. At least 16 fire departments from the area helped battle the blaze.

Warwick had fewer than 100 residents at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia