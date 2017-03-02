WBZ4[1]
WEATHER ALERT: High Wind Warning Until 7 pm | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Strong Winds Bring Down Trees, Wires Around Southern New England

March 2, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: downed trees, High Wind Warning

BOSTON (CBS) – Strong winds have taken down trees and wires, causing damage around Southern New England on Thursday.

Wind gusts of over 50 MPH have been reported in Massachusetts, including Worcester.

WBZ-TV Weather Alert: High Wind Warning For Southern New England

Many towns in Middlesex County are among those dealing with damage from the winds.

Tyngsboro Police responded to a large tree that fell and damaged a home and power lines on Willowdale Road near the Dracut line.

Downed trees and wires forced the closure of Salem Street in Methuen.

The Waltham Fire Department said no one was injured when a tree fell on a Marguerite Ave. home before coming to a rest in the street.

Winds brought a tree down, landing on a commercial van in Connecticut. (Image Credit: Connecticut State Police)

Winds brought a tree down, landing on a commercial van in Connecticut. (Image Credit: Connecticut State Police)

Further south in Connecticut, a tree landed on a commercial van on Route 15 on the Derby and Orange line, causing injuries.

Newton firefighters said a tree landed on the roof of a Malvern Terrace home on Thursday morning. No one was injured and the building inspector responded to view the damage.

A tree fell onto a Malvern Terrace home in Newton. (Image Credit: Newton Fire Department)

A tree fell onto a Malvern Terrace home in Newton. (Image Credit: Newton Fire Department)

The National Weather Service has issued high wind for all of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island until 7 p.m. Thursday.

The MBTA said to expect severe delays on the Green Line D Branch due to a tree on the tracks.

Worcester Line Commuter Rail Train 514 is running about 30 minutes behind as well between Grafton and South Station as a tree dangles above the tracks.

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reports more than 43,000 customers without power.

Eversource also reported 22,980 customers without power in New Hampshire just before noon.

