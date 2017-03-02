WEATHER ALERT: High Wind Warning Until 7 pm | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Tree Lands On Car, Killing Oxford Driver In ‘Freak Accident’

March 2, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Oxford

OXFORD (CBS) – A 50-year-old man was killed in a freak accident Thursday afternoon when a tree toppled over and landed on his car.

The man, who police did not identify, was driving down Sutton Ave. around 1:30 p.m. when strong winds blew over an old oak tree.

Oxford Police Lt. Anthony Saad said the man’s death was a tragic accident.

“At this point preliminary that’s what it appears is that is that this tree was blown over into the roadway car was traveling along and got struck so the guy was in the wrong place at the wrong time unfortunately,” said Saad.

No further details are currently available.

