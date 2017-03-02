WBZ-TV Weather Alert: High Wind Warning For Southern New England

WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer March 2, 2017 11:53 AM
BOSTON (CBS) – Strong, gusty winds are wreaking havoc all over New England as temperatures plunged from record highs back to winter levels Thursday.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

(WBZ-TV graphic)

A high wind warning is currently posted for all of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island until 7 p.m.

Wind gusts have already gone above 50 mph in many locations including Worcester.

Winds will continue to gust 30-to-60 mph for the rest of the afternoon and evening, slowly diminishing after sunset and overnight.

There have been numerous reports of trees, limbs and wires down across the area. The damage threat will continue through the evening commute, as we expect dozens of additional damage reports to occur.

Scattered power outages have also been reported and these numbers will likely rise over the next several hours.

Along with the winds, a steady drop in temperature is also occurring, from a record high of 63 late Wednesday night, temperatures in and around the Boston area will plunge some 40 degrees or more by Friday morning.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

(WBZ-TV graphic)

An Arctic cold front will push through Friday afternoon, likely triggering a few snow squalls and ultimately dropping temperatures even lower.

Temperatures won’t get out of the 20’s on Saturday and many locations will drop to the single digits by Sunday morning.

