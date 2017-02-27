Patriots Name Nick Caley New Tight Ends Coach

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots announced on Monday that they have promoted coaching assistant Nick Caley to tight ends coach. The team had an opening at the position after Brian Daboll decided to leave the organization to become the new offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama.

Before serving as a coaching assistant with the Patriots for the past two seasons, Caley coached for 10 seasons in the college ranks at seven different schools. He coached at John Carroll from 2005-06, Akron from 2006-07, Auburn in 2008, Iowa State from 2009-11, Eastern Illinois in 2012, Arkansas in 2013, and Florida Atlantic in 2014. According to a press release from the team, Caley spent much of his time in college coaching on the defensive side of the ball.

If you’re wondering why Caley bounced around so much in his college experience, it’s in part because he spent time earning degrees. After receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from John Carroll in 2006, he earned a Masters degree in sport science and coaching from Akron in 2008 and a Masters in educational leadership and policy studies from Iowa State in 2011.

Caley has a tremendous opportunity in coaching All-Pro Rob Gronkowski, but he could also have his work cut out for him on the rest of the depth chart. With Martellus Bennett likely to leave via free agency and low-level signings like Rob Housler and Matt Lengel taking up the only other tight end spots on the roster, the Patriots may be looking to add a tight end or two in April’s NFL Draft.