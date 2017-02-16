Report: Brian Daboll Likely To Get Job As Alabama’s Offensive Coordinator

BOSTON (CBS) — With offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels sticking around with the Patriots, it became time for up-and-coming offensive coach Brian Daboll to look elsewhere for a chance at moving up in the coaching world.

According to reports, he’s landed a rather high-profile gig.

Rodney Orr of TiderInsider.com reported Thursday morning that Daboll will be the next offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama, alongside Nick Saban. Blogs like Roll Bama Roll and Gridiron Now picked up the news, citing the report of Orr.

Daboll, 41, worked with the Patriots from 2000-06 before spending time with four other NFL teams. He returned to the Patriots in 2013, and he’s worked as the tight ends coach since 2014. He’s also held the positions of offensive coaching assistant, wide receivers coach and defensive assistant.

He served as offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns (2009-10) and Miami Dolphins (2011) before landing the job of offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012, a year when the Chiefs finished 32nd in scoring offense.

But he returned to the Patriots and was highly regarded by Bill Belichick, as he appeared to be in line to replace McDaniels if the offensive coordinator did indeed leave New England for a head coaching job. Daboll had called the plays in the preseason finale for the Patriots in recent years, an indication of his high role in the offensive coaching depth chart.

Alabama, coming off a National Championship Game loss to Clemson, parted ways with offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin prior to that title game. Steve Sarkisian was promoted to offensive coordinator for the title game, but he left after the season to take the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator job, left vacant by Kyle Shanahan.