WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning [...]

Police: Suspect In Princeton Jogger Murder Likely Familiar With ‘Broad Geographic Area’

November 21, 2016 12:33 PM
Filed Under: Princeton, State Police, Vanessa Marcotte

PRINCETON (CBS) — After last week’s announcement that the suspect in the Princeton jogger murder may drive a dark colored SUV, police are now saying the killer likely knows the area.

State police spokesman David Procopio told WBZ-TV Monday the person who killed Vanessa Marcotte “most likely has some familiarity with the broad geographic area.”

Police are asking for anyone who might have information about her murder to contact them.

On Aug. 7, Marcotte, 27, was found dead in the woods, naked and partially burned, after she went out for a jog in her native Princeton. Marcotte was visiting home from New York City, where she lived at the time. Investigators received hundreds of tips in the days following the murder, but have so far released little information.

Last week, police announced a dark colored SUV was seen in the area around the time of Marcotte’s murder and could be connected with the killer.

Currently, police believe the suspect is a male who may have had scratches or cuts in the days after Aug. 7. He may drive or have access to a dark SUV and could be familiar with the area.

Procopio said tips have been steady since the new information was released last week, but haven’t matched the volume at the beginning of the investigation.

“Our hope is that those (tips) that have come might reinforce or advance other information we already had,” Procopio said. “We are thinking quality, not quantity, at this point, and the detectives are working diligently on every piece of information.”

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia