Police Seek Dark-Colored SUV In Connection With Princeton Murder

PRINCETON (CBS) – Police investigating the murder of a woman in Princeton are seeking a dark-colored SUV.
The body of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte, an account manager at Google in New York City, was found August 7 in the woods off of Brooks Station Road.
“The dark-colored SUV was seen by witnesses parked on Brooks Station Road on Aug. 7 around the time the murder is thought to have occurred,” the Worcester County District Attorney’s office said. “It was parked near where Ms. Marcotte’s body was found.”
No arrests have been made but more than 1,000 tips have been received by law enforcement agencies.
Days after Marcotte’s body was found, police said the killer was a man and he likely suffered scrapes, bruises and scratches during a struggle.
Investigators welcome any and all information about men who had access to a dark-colored SUV on August 7 in or around Princeton. Police are being asked to be “vigilant and mindful of this homicide investigation” when interacting with men operating a vehicle that matches that description.
Marcotte was in Princeton visiting her mother and went out for a jog. Police found her body was found naked and burned about a half mile from her mother’s home.
One Comment