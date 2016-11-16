WBZ4[1]
Police Seek Dark-Colored SUV In Connection With Princeton Murder

November 16, 2016 11:04 PM
Filed Under: Princeton Murder, Vanessa Marcotte

PRINCETON (CBS) – Police investigating the murder of a woman in Princeton are seeking a dark-colored SUV.

The body of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte, an account manager at Google in New York City, was found August 7 in the woods off of Brooks Station Road.

“The dark-colored SUV was seen by witnesses parked on Brooks Station Road on Aug. 7 around the time the murder is thought to have occurred,” the Worcester County District Attorney’s office said. “It was parked near where Ms. Marcotte’s body was found.”

Vanessa Marcotte (WBZ-TV)

Vanessa Marcotte (WBZ-TV)

No arrests have been made but more than 1,000 tips have been received by law enforcement agencies.

Days after Marcotte’s body was found, police said the killer was a man and he likely suffered scrapes, bruises and scratches during a struggle.

Investigators welcome any and all information about men who had access to a dark-colored SUV on August 7 in or around Princeton. Police are being asked to be “vigilant and mindful of this homicide investigation” when interacting with men operating a vehicle that matches that description.

Marcotte was in Princeton visiting her mother and went out for a jog. Police found her body was found naked and burned about a half mile from her mother’s home.

