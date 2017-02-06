WBZ4[1]
SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS: Recap | Blog | Parade | Brady MVP | Video | Photos | Stats

Tom Brady: ‘Someone Stole My Game Jersey’ From Super Bowl LI

February 6, 2017 3:39 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

HOUSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady won his fifth Super Bowl and his fourth Super Bowl MVP, but he lost his game jersey.

The quarterback was seen in the locker room following the victory over the Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston looking for the jersey he had just removed following his MVP performance.

From Martin Rogers of USA Today:

Brady looked flustered as he searched his locker area at NRG Stadium but was unable to locate the game-worn jersey that he donned in leading the Patriots to a 34-28 overtime victory.

“It was right here. I know exactly where I put it,” Brady said as he called the security staff and team equipment managers to assist in the search.

Brady was also seen telling Patriots owner Robert Kraft about the jersey theft.

Considering it took place in an NFL locker room, perhaps Roger Goodell can hire Ted Wells to investigate. The commissioner owes Brady a favor or two at this point.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.

