Tom Brady Movie In The Works From The Makers Of ‘Patriots Day’

BOSTON (CBS) — Malcolm Butler’s inspiring story is getting made into a biopic, but he’s not the only Patriots player who’s getting the big screen treatment. In the wake of the team’s improbable comeback over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady is headed to Hollywood as well.

Deadline reported on Wednesday that a book and movie based on the later years of Brady’s career is in the works. Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson are teaming up with author Casey Sherman to write the screenplay.

Tamasy and Johnson previously adapted Sherman’s book The Finest Hours into a script for Disney and got an Oscar nomination for The Fighter. The duo also executive produced and received story credits for Patriots Day, which is loosely based on Sherman and Dave Wedge’s book Boston Strong.

The book and movie are expected to cover the Patriots’ comeback win in Super Bowl LI, but according to Deadline, “it’s not going to shy away from controversy and will include the team’s battle to overcome the Deflategate debacle in 2014.” According to Deadline, the writers have already “cultivated several sources inside the Patriots locker room” to get an idea of what it was like behind-the-scenes for the Patriots during the highs and lows of Super Bowl LI.

Perhaps the Tom Brady movie can share some potential cast members from the Malcolm Butler biopic. Odds are that Mark Wahlberg will make sure he is involved in the movie in some way – even though he left the Super Bowl early.