Report: Malcolm Butler’s Life Story To Be Made Into Movie Titled ‘The Secondary’

BOSTON (CBS) — From working behind the counter at a fast food restaurant, to roaming the Division-II fields at West Alabama, to making the Super Bowl-winning play as more than 100 million people watched, Malcolm Butler has lived a life that even the greatest Hollywood writers would struggle to imagine. And so, Hollywood is going to Butler.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the rights to Butler’s life story have been acquired by Daniel Levin of Narrative Capital, with the intention of turning it into a biopic named “The Secondary.”

Levin had previously acquired the rights to the story of Saroo Brierley for the film “Lion,” which received six Oscar nominations this year. So there’s a chance Butler’s story ends up reaching a rather significant audience.

Butler, of course, became instantly famous on Feb. 1, 2015, when he stepped in from a backup role in Super Bowl XLIX and intercepted Russell Wilson at the goal line in the final minute of the game. The play secured a Patriots championship, their first in 10 years, and made Butler a nationally recognized name.

From there, dozens of outlets hurried to tell Butler’s story, which included him getting a job at Popeyes after getting kicked off his community college football team. He kept working, played well at West Alabama, earned a tryout with the Patriots, and ended up putting himself in the right position to make a history-altering play.

Since then, he’s become a bona fide top cornerback in the NFL, and he just won his second Super Bowl with the Patriots earlier this month.