Mark Wahlberg Left Super Bowl LI Early, Misses Patriots’ Amazing Comeback

HOUSTON (CBS) – Mark Wahlberg probably isn’t the only Patriots fan who left NRG Stadium when it looked like New England had no chance of winning.

The Dorchester native and Patriots superfan says he had a good reason, but it still has to hurt to miss the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time.

Twitter took some jabs at Wahlbeg’s expense.

Seriously though, we can NEVER let Mark Wahlberg live down leaving early. Never ever. — Andy Hannon (@AndyHannon) February 6, 2017

Mark Wahlberg leaving early in the 4th quarter is comical. Imagine a real fan spending thousands of dollars just leaving like that. Nope. — Boston Sports Brew (@BosSportsBrew) February 6, 2017

At least we have the satisfaction of knowing that Trump and Mark Wahlberg are bandwagon fans who stopped watching early — Zachery Szkolnik (@zskully) February 6, 2017

After the Patriots win, Wahlberg took to Instagram to explain his early exit.

I had to leave the game early because my youngest son wasn't feeling well. Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium — but family first. Doesn't mean I don't love my Patriots too! ❤ A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

