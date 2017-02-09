Claude Julien Issues Statement Thanking Bruins, Boston Fans

BOSTON (CBS) — Former Boston Bruins head coach Claude Julien released a statement on Thursday that thanked the Bruins organization, staff, and fans for his 10 years of service behind the bench. The Bruins relieved Julien of his duties on Tuesday, receiving some heat for the timing of the decision.

“I would like first and foremost to thank the Bruins organization for allowing my family and I the privilege of spending 10 unforgettable years in Boston,” the statement begins. “We were proud to call this great city home for so long and will dearly miss it.”

Julien also thanked Bruins players past and present, as well as the many staff members and crews he worked with during his tenure in Boston.

“I certainly cannot sign off without thanking the people that made this time here so rewarding – the Boston Bruins fans,” the statement continued. “Your devotion, unmistakable passion, energy and support is what makes Boston the best sports city in the entire world!”

The statement concludes with Claude expressing his pride in bringing the Stanley Cup back to Boston for the first time since 1972 and the “incredible memories” that it produced.

Here’s the full statement, via D.J. Bean:

I would like first and foremost to thank the Bruins Organisation for allowing my family and I the privilege of spending 10 unforgettable years in Boston. We were proud to call this great city home for so long and will dearly miss it.

To the players, past and present, medical and equipment staff, doctors and communications staff, all of whom worked hard for the success of our club with a team-first mentality, I cannot thank you enough for your commitment through it all. From the game day security crew to the volunteers that I was fortunate enough to meet throughout the years, I thank you as well.

I certainly cannot sign off without thanking the people that made this time here so rewarding- the Boston Bruins fans. Your devotion, unmistakable passion, energy and support is what makes Boston the best sports city in the entire world!

In leaving this organization, what I’m most happy about and most proud of is being part of the team that brought the Stanley Cup back to Boston for the first time in 39 years. Sharing that journey and the Stanley Cup celebrations with our players, families, staff and our fans produced so many incredible memories that I will never forget. To all that were part of it and helped along the way, I want to express a heartfelt ‘thank you.’

Sincerely, Claude Julien