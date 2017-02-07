Bruins’ Neely, Jacobs Issue Statements On Claude Julien

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs, CEO Charlie Jacobs, and president Cam Neely each released statements on the firing of head coach Claude Julien on Tuesday.

Here is the full text of each statement:

Jeremy Jacobs: “I want to thank Claude for his service to the Boston Bruins, and wish him and his family the best in the future. I am confident in the direction and vision that Don has for our team, and look forward to seeing the results on the ice.”

Charlie Jacobs: “Claude Julien is the all-time winningest coach in Boston Bruins history, and my family and I join Bruins fans in thanking him for the many great memories that have come while he has been behind the Bruins bench. … As a management team, we set a high standard for ourselves, and I believe that our organization is moving in the right direction towards meeting and exceeding those standards.”

Neely: “These decisions are not easy, and Don has my full support. I believe that we have a better team than our results to date show. I also recognize that there are areas that we as a group need to improve upon. … This decision does not in any way diminish Claude’s legacy as a Bruins coach. I would like to wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”