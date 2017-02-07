SUPER BOWL PARADE: 10 a.m. Watch WBZ-TV Live | Listen Live: WBZ NewsRadio 1030 | 98.5 The Sports Hub
WEATHER ALERT: Snow to Rain | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays
DEVELOPING STORY: Boston Bruins Fire Head Coach Claude Julien  | Read More

Bruins’ Neely, Jacobs Issue Statements On Claude Julien

February 7, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, NHL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs, CEO Charlie Jacobs, and president Cam Neely each released statements on the firing of head coach Claude Julien on Tuesday.

Here is the full text of each statement:

Jeremy Jacobs: “I want to thank Claude for his service to the Boston Bruins, and wish him and his family the best in the future. I am confident in the direction and vision that Don has for our team, and look forward to seeing the results on the ice.”

Charlie Jacobs: “Claude Julien is the all-time winningest coach in Boston Bruins history, and my family and I join Bruins fans in thanking him for the many great memories that have come while he has been behind the Bruins bench. … As a management team, we set a high standard for ourselves, and I believe that our organization is moving in the right direction towards meeting and exceeding those standards.”

Neely: “These decisions are not easy, and Don has my full support. I believe that we have a better team than our results to date show. I also recognize that there are areas that we as a group need to improve upon. … This decision does not in any way diminish Claude’s legacy as a Bruins coach. I would like to wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia