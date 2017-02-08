Dozens Of Crashes On Icy Roads Shut Down Parts Of Highways

BOSTON (CBS) – The morning drive has become one of the worst in recent memory in Boston.

Dozens of cars crashed because of the icy roads leading in and out of the city Thursday morning.

Route 128 north in the Lynnfield-Wakefield area was completely shut down after as many as 30 vehicles crashed before sunrise.

To summarize — Rt 128 closed N of 93. Rt 93 closed at 495 in Methuen. Delays on Pike from truck into median in Milbury. Many other crashes — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 8, 2017

In Newton, 128 north was also closed because of two separate accidents involving a total of 20 cars.

Scenes from a multi-car icy crash on the Eliot Bridge in Boston. pic.twitter.com/diINNCyFaV — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) February 8, 2017

On Interstate 93 north, there was a 10-car crash in Woburn and a 7-vehicle crash in Medford.

Secondary roads JUST as bad as highways this morning – reports of lots of black ice – @massdot says keep it slow #matraffic #mawx https://t.co/e0lTATVcLF — WBZ NewsRadio (@wbznewsradio) February 8, 2017

No serious injuries have been reported at this point.