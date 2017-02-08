WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Snow Thursday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays

Dozens Of Crashes On Icy Roads Shut Down Parts Of Highways

February 8, 2017 7:36 AM
Filed Under: icy roads, Traffic

BOSTON (CBS) – The morning drive has become one of the worst in recent memory in Boston.

Dozens of cars crashed because of the icy roads leading in and out of the city Thursday morning.

Route 128 north in the Lynnfield-Wakefield area was completely shut down after as many as 30 vehicles crashed before sunrise.

In Newton, 128 north was also closed because of two separate accidents involving a total of 20 cars.

On Interstate 93 north, there was a 10-car crash in Woburn and a 7-vehicle crash in Medford.

No serious injuries have been reported at this point.

