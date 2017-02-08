Dozens Of Crashes On Icy Roads Shut Down Parts Of Highways

BOSTON (CBS) – The morning drive has become one of the worst in recent memory in Boston.
Check: Traffic Updates
Dozens of cars crashed because of the icy roads leading in and out of the city Thursday morning.
Route 128 north in the Lynnfield-Wakefield area was completely shut down after as many as 30 vehicles crashed before sunrise.
In Newton, 128 north was also closed because of two separate accidents involving a total of 20 cars.
On Interstate 93 north, there was a 10-car crash in Woburn and a 7-vehicle crash in Medford.
No serious injuries have been reported at this point.