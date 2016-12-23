Road construction, single line traffic-alternate directions in North Smithfield on Rt. 5 / Providence Pike Both NB/SB approaching Main St as reported by ridot

RI-37 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Stop and go traffic in Warwick on Rt 37 WB between EX 1 Rt 295 - Cranston and Natick Ave

12/23/2016 6:35:19 AM Airport Connector Rd - New road construction layout in Warwick on Airport Connector Rd EB approaching US 1/Post Rd as reported by ridot

12/23/2016 6:35:19 AM Airport Connector Rd - Road construction, left lane closed in Warwick on Airport Connector Rd WB between US 1/Post Rd and before I 95 as reported by ridot

12/23/2016 3:14:23 PM Elliot St - Bridge closed in Newton on Elliot St Both EB/WB between Central Ave and Chestnut Street as reported by dot

12/23/2016 4:55:30 PM Elmwood Ave - Bridge maintenance operations in Providence on Elmwood Ave Both NB/SB approaching Roger Williams Park as reported by ridot

12/24/2016 7:00:50 AM I-190 - Road construction, right lane closed in Worcester on I-190 SB between EX 2 - Ararat St and EX 1 - Gold Star Blvd/West Boylston St as reported by dot

12/23/2016 4:28:31 PM I-195 - Road construction, shoulder closed in Providence on I 195 WB between EX 2 - South Main St (WB) and I-95 as reported by ridot

12/23/2016 4:55:30 PM I-195 - Road construction, shoulder closed in Providence on I 195 EB between I-95 and EX 2 - India St (EB) as reported by ridot

12/24/2016 7:00:06 AM I-290 - Road construction, right lane closed in Worcester on Rt 290 WB between EX 11 - Southbridge St/College Sq and EX 10 - Rt-12/Hope Ave (WB) as reported by tip line

12/24/2016 7:00:20 AM I-290 - Road construction, passing lane closed in Worcester on Rt 290 WB approaching EX 16 - Central St/Downtown Worcester as reported by tip line

12/24/2016 7:00:37 AM I-290 - New road layout in Worcester on Rt 290 EB between EX 16 - Central St/Downtown Worcester and EX 17 - Rt-9 (EB) as reported by tip line

12/23/2016 4:55:30 PM I-295 - Road construction, shoulder closed in Warwick on I 295 Both NB/SB at EX 1 - East Ave as reported by ridot

12/23/2016 4:02:35 PM I-90 - Long-term road construction in Weston on Mass Pike Both EB/WB at Weston Tolls as reported by dot

12/23/2016 3:52:08 PM I-90 - Ramp restrictions in Weston on Mass Pike Both EB/WB at IC 14 - Rt 128 as reported by dot

12/23/2016 4:02:35 PM I-90 - Long-term road construction in Weston on Mass Pike Both EB/WB at IC 14 - Rt 128 as reported by dot

12/23/2016 4:02:35 PM I-90 - Long-term road construction in Allston on Mass Pike WB at IC 18 - Allston-Brighton Tolls (WB) as reported by dot

12/23/2016 4:02:35 PM I-90 - Long-term road construction in Allston on Mass Pike EB at IC 20 - Allston Brighton Tolls (EB) as reported by dot

12/23/2016 4:02:35 PM I-90 - Long-term road construction in East Boston on Mass Pike Both EB/WB at Ted Williams Tunnel Toll (WB)/EX 26 - Logan Airport (EB) as reported by dot

12/24/2016 8:56:53 AM I-90 - Accident, left lane blocked in Framingham on Mass Pike EB after IC 12 - Rt-9

12/23/2016 3:52:08 PM I-90 - Ramp restrictions in Framingham on Mass Pike WB at IC 13 - Rt-30 as reported by dot

12/23/2016 9:46:58 AM I-95 - Ramp restrictions in Weston on Rt 128 Both NB/SB at EX 25 - Mass Pike as reported by dot

12/23/2016 6:00:41 AM I-95 - Road construction, left lane closed in Seabrook on Rt 95 NB between EX 1 - Rt-107 and EX 2 - Rt-101 as reported by -- nh dot

12/23/2016 11:49:59 AM MA-16 - Exit ramp closed in Medford on Rt-16 WB at Rt-38/Main St

12/23/2016 11:50:01 AM MA-16 - Road construction, roadway reduced to two lanes in Medford on Rt-16 EB between Rt-28/Wellington Circle and Rt-99/Broadway

12/24/2016 8:58:00 AM MA-1A - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Newbury on Rt 1A NB between Hay St and Parker St

12/24/2016 8:56:00 AM MA-2 - Slow traffic - Slow traffic in Acton on Rt 2 EB between EX 43 - Rt 111/Mass Ave (WB) and Piper Rd (EB)/Taylor Rd (WB)

12/24/2016 8:54:00 AM MA-2 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Cambridge on Rt 2 WB between Alewife Brook Parkway and EX 60 - Lake St

12/24/2016 7:01:13 AM MA-2 - On-ramp closed in Devens on Route 2 Both EB/WB at Jackson Rd/Exit 37

12/24/2016 9:00:00 AM MA-28 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Andover on Rt 28 NB between North St and Rt-125/BY Pass Rd

12/24/2016 8:54:00 AM MA-28 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Wareham on Rt 28 NB between Tremont St (Wareham) and I-195

12/23/2016 3:14:23 PM MA-3 - Bridge closed in Boston on Longfellow Bridge Outbound between Charles St and Memorial Drive as reported by dot

12/23/2016 11:50:01 AM MA-3 - Road construction, roadway reduced to one lane in Cambridge on Longfellow Bridge Inbound between Memorial Drive and Charles St as reported by dot

12/23/2016 11:50:00 AM Medford St/McGrath Hwy - Off-ramp closed in Somerville on McGrath Highway SB at Somerville Ave/Medford St as reported by dot

12/24/2016 9:00:00 AM Mid Cape Connector - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Sandwich on Mid Cape Connector NB between US-6/Mid Cape Hwy and Sandwich Rd

12/23/2016 4:55:29 PM Pleasant Valley Pkwy - Bridge closed in Providence on Pleasant Valley Pkwy Both NB/SB after Kinsley Ave and before Valley St/Park St as reported by ridot

12/23/2016 4:55:30 PM RI-2 - Road construction, right lane closed in East Greenwich on Rt. 2 / South County Trail Both NB/SB over Hwy 4 as reported by ridot

12/23/2016 4:55:30 PM RI-2 - Road construction, shoulder closed in Warwick on Bald Hill Rd. / Rt. 2 Both NB/SB between Hwy 113/East Ave and I 295 as reported by ridot

12/24/2016 8:56:00 AM RI-37 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Stop and go traffic in Warwick on Rt 37 WB between EX 1 Rt 295 - Cranston and Natick Ave

12/23/2016 4:55:30 PM RI-4 - Road construction, shoulder closed in North Kingstown on Rt 4 Both NB/SB under EX 6 - South County Trail/Rt 2 as reported by ridot

12/23/2016 4:55:30 PM RI-5 - Road construction, single line traffic-alternate directions in North Smithfield on Rt. 5 / Providence Pike Both NB/SB approaching Main St as reported by ridot

12/24/2016 9:00:00 AM US-1 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Stop and go traffic in Foxboro on Rt-1 SB between I-495 and Rt-152/Taunton St

12/24/2016 8:56:00 AM US-1 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Newburyport on Rt 1 NB between Summer St/Winter St and Rt-110/School St/Pleasant St/Elm St

12/24/2016 8:52:00 AM US-1 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Foxboro on Rt-1 SB between North St and Pine St

12/24/2016 9:00:00 AM US-1 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Norwood on Rt-1 SB between Neponset St/Nahatan St and Dean St

12/24/2016 8:58:00 AM US-1 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Norwood on Rt-1 NB between Union St and Dean St

12/24/2016 8:58:00 AM US-1 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Foxboro on Rt-1 NB between Pine St and North St

12/23/2016 12:39:44 PM US-1 - Road construction, shoulder closed in Narragansett on Rt 1 NB at Woodruff Ave as reported by ridot

12/23/2016 4:55:30 PM US-1 - Road construction, right lane closed in Narragansett on Rt 1 SB between RI-108 and Woodruff Ave as reported by ridot

12/24/2016 8:58:00 AM US-20 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Auburn on Rt 20 WB between MA-12/Main St and MA-56/Leicester St