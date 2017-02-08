Icy Conditions Cause 55-Car Pileup On Route 128 In Wakefield

WAKEFIELD (CBS) — As icy roads caused crashes, closures, and delays across the state Wednesday morning, the largest wreck was on Route 128 northbound, where more than 55 cars were involved in a massive pileup near the Wakefield-Lynnfield line.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. between Exits 39 and 40. About 30 of the cars involved were towed, including a sedan that was crushed under an oil truck.

The Wakefield Fire Department said eight people involved in the crash were taken from the scene by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

They said many of the cars had significant damage, and that some people were trapped in their vehicles.

Nathan from Hooksett NH was involved in 128NB crash in #Wakefield. Say road seemed OK then turned into a sheet of ice. #wbz pic.twitter.com/GBP4iShOEs — Ben Parker (@radiobenparker) February 8, 2017

A man driving behind the pileup told WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler he jumped out of his car and ran to help people hurt in the crash, helping one man with a minor knee injury get to first responders.

Eduardo de Jesus of Salem said he hit black ice travelling south on Route 128 and spun out, and could hear car after car crashing behind him.

“My car got hit by another vehicle as I was spinning, I spun like 20 times,” he said. “I smashed my head so hard that I dented my door out. It was pretty scary.”

Driver involved in crash on 128S in#Wakefield says after he crashed he could hear car after car crashing on NB side of highway. #wbz pic.twitter.com/5eBVD9DmxN — Ben Parker (@radiobenparker) February 8, 2017

Nathan St. Ange, whose Ford Focus got pretty banged up in the crash, told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker that the icy roads almost appeared out of nowhere.

“It was wet, but it wasn’t slippery until we got around this corner here–then it was just a sheet of ice,” he said.

A couple vehicles involved in icy road crashes in #Wakefield are towed away. #wbz pic.twitter.com/aLbxyXpVwD — Ben Parker (@radiobenparker) February 8, 2017

Another driver involved in the crash said that, after other cars started hitting, he jumped over guardrail to get out of way.

The highway was eventually reopened around 8:45 a.m.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker reports