Second Revere Police Officer Charged In Child Abuse Case

REVERE (CBS) – A second Revere police officer was arraigned Friday on charges that she and a colleague with who she was having an affair allegedly abusing her son.

Saugus resident Marcos Garcia, a Revere police officer, was previously charged with hitting a 5-year-old boy with a belt, allegedly because the child refused to eat dinner.

The boy’s mother, Angela Halcovich, is also a Revere police officer. Investigators said Halcovich and Garcia, who is married, were having an affair.

On Friday, Halcovich was arraigned in Chelsea District Court on two counts of assault. Prosecutors said Halcovich also beat her son in addition to knowing Garcia was doing the same.

Prosecutors said Friday that Halcovich hit her son eight times with a belt and told him to wear a hooded sweatshirt to school to conceal the marks.

According to court paperwork, Halcovic filed a restraining order against Garcia in early January.

“The defendant has been mentally abusing and controlling for the past two years over me and my two children,” Halcovich wrote in the restraining order. “The defendant takes steroids and tends to demonstrate temper tantrums and aggressive behavior toward me and my two children.”

Earlier this month, Revere Officer Halcovich obtained restraining order against fellow officer, Marcos Garcia. pic.twitter.com/TC6lvBITUf — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) January 27, 2017

Garcia was previously released on $5,000 cash bail and is scheduled to return to court on February 23.

Halcovich was held on $2,500 bail and will only be allowed supervised visits with children.