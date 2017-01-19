WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Revere Police Detective Charged With Child Abuse

January 19, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Bernice Corpuz, Child Abuse, Marcos Garcia, Revere

CHELSEA (CBS) — A Revere Police officer is out on bail after pleading not guilty on child abuse charges.

Authorities say Detective Marcos Garcia, 32 of Saugus, confessed to hitting his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son with a belt six times after the boy refused to eat dinner Thursday night.

But prosecutor Alissa Goldhaber says the officer also put the child in handcuffs, grabbed him by the neck, and punched him.

The boy went to school the next day and asked the school nurse for a bandage. According to the Suffolk DA’s office, the nurse saw bruises on the boy’s torso, arms, and neck. He was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital.

The child initially didn’t report the alleged abuse, but after being questioned by authorities, the boy and his brother said Garcia beat the 5-year-old and told them both to say he fell down the stairs if anyone asked about his injuries.

Garcia was then arrested by State Police on Saturday.

“Cases of child abuse are among the most disturbing we encounter,” Suffolk District Attorney Dan Conley said in a statement Thursday. “They hurt the most innocent and vulnerable among us.  If you know or suspect that a child is being abused, don’t assume that someone else will notice and report it. Call us. Every boy and girl deserves a safe and healthy childhood.”

The judge set a $5,000 cash bail on Garcia, and ordered him to have no contact with the victims, witnesses, and any other children under 18 without the parent or guardian’s knowledge.

Garcia is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on February 23.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Bernice Corpuz reports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia