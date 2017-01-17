Revere Police Officer Arrested For Alleged Child Abuse

REVERE (CBS) – A Revere Police officer has been arrested for allegedly abusing a child.

Neighbors of 32-year-old Marcos Garcia are shocked by the violent charges. He is married with a little girl, but the arrest involves another woman and her 5-year-old child.

Just eight months ago Garcia was honored for his life-saving police work.

Saugus neighbors told WBZ Garcia, his wife, and baby daughter just moved into the neighborhood within the past year.

According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, Garcia was arrested Saturday, after investigators say he caused physical harm to his girlfriend’s 5-year-old.

WBZ contacted the city of Revere to find out what happens next. The mayor’s office would only confirm that “two Revere Police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.”

Garcia will be arraigned Thursday in Chelsea on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a child causing injury. The child has been placed in the custody of another family member.