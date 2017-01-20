Matt Beleskey To Return For Bruins Against Blackhawks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins are getting some much-needed help at wing in time for their Friday night showdown with the Chicago Blackhawks. Head coach Claude Julien told reporters after Friday’s practice that left winger Matt Beleskey will return to the lineup on Friday at TD Garden.

“We’ll give him a shot tonight,” Julien said of Beleskey on Friday.

Beleskey missed nearly seven weeks with a knee injury that he suffered on Dec. 3 against the Buffalo Sabres. The Bruins placed him on injured reserve on Dec. 14.

The left winger skated on a line with Dominic Moore and Austin Czarnik during much of the Bruins’ Friday practice at Warrior Ice Arena. His return moved David Backes back to right wing on a line with Ryan Spooner and Riley Nash.

Defensemen Kevan Miller and Colin Miller remain out for the Bruins. Colin has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury, while Kevan is out indefinitely as he recovers from a concussion suffered last Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Julien, meanwhile, managed to escape Friday’s practice without any further questions about his job security.