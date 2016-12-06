Bruins’ Matt Beleskey Out Six Weeks With Knee Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced on Monday that left winger Matt Beleskey is expected to miss six weeks with a right knee injury. He reportedly suffered the injury during the Bruins’ 2-1 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Beleskey had scored just two goals and five points with a minus-6 rating through 24 games prior to the injury.

Coincidentally, the Bruins called up left winger Anton Blidh last Friday before the game at Buffalo. He skated on the fourth line with Dominic Moore and Jimmy Hayes during Monday night’s win over the Florida Panthers, while Ryan Spooner skated on the third line with Riley Nash and Austin Czarnik.

Thanks for the get well wishes! Going to be working hard to come back better than ever. — Matt Beleskey (@Matt_Beleskey) December 6, 2016

Beleskey, 28, has scored 17 goals and 42 points in 104 games with the Bruins since 2015-16.