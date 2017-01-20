Bob McKenzie: ‘Credible Threat’ To Claude Julien’s Job, More Losses Could Signal ‘Impending Doom’

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — For now, Claude Julien’s job as head coach of the Boston Bruins appears safe. But that doesn’t mean the reports that he’s possibly in trouble are entirely a media creation.

TSN’s Bob McKenzie discussed Julien’s job security in his latest “Insider Trading” video segment on Thursday, citing a “credible threat” to Julien’s status as head coach.

“So often when coaches are on thin ice – we call it the “hot seat” – a lot of it is fan and media-driven,” said McKenzie. “But in this particular instance, there seems to be a palpable disconnect between the Boston Bruin hierarchy – both in terms of words and actions – and with their head coach.”

He acknowledged that until the Bruins say otherwise, Julien is still expected to be behind the bench on Friday night at TD Garden against the Chicago Blackhawks and remain the coach moving forward – but that could change quickly if the Bruins continue to struggle.

“If they reel off a bunch of wins, well, then things could change,” said McKenzie. “But anything short of that would suggest a sense of impending doom as it relates to [Julien’s] long-term security with the Bruins.”

McKenzie isn’t just a radio host with a hot take or media personality calling for his head. He is one of the most trusted, respected hockey journalists in the business. He’s certainly plugged into the Bruins organization well, as evidenced by the fact that he broke the David Backes signing before anyone else. So when he says the threat to Julien’s job is “credible,” he means it.

Again, that doesn’t mean that anything will actually happen behind the Bruins bench. But as McKenzie noted, this particular threat is real. It’s not purely fan- or media-driven.

