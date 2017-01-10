Photos Show Widespread Destruction From Shirley Prison Riot

SHIRLEY (CBS) – The first images of the destruction from a prison riot at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Facility in Shirley were made public Tuesday.

The Department of Corrections said 46 inmates in the P-1 Housing Unit at the maximum security prison refused to be locked in their cells Monday afternoon after two fights broke out.

Corrections officers were pulled from the unit and the inmates began destroying it for several hours using makeshift weapons and fire extinguishers.

The photos show extensive damage – sections of the ceiling destroyed, sprinkler systems ruined, computers and cameras smashed apart, trash scattered, glass shattered, empty cells, burn marks on the floors, chairs overturned and the weapons recovered.

“DOC Special Operations was able to regain control of the unit after deploying chemical agent (CS gas),” said DOC spokesman Christopher Fallon.

No serious injuries were reported.

Some of the inmates involved are first and second degree murderers, authorities said.

Inmates who live in the unit were moved to other wings and those who were actively involved in the altercation were sent to other facilities that have segregation space.

The inmates involved will face disciplinary sanctions and criminal charges could be filed.

Convicted killer Aaron Hernandez is an inmate at the prison, but a source told WBZ-TV he was not in the unit where the incident occurred.