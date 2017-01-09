51 Inmates Refuse To Be Locked In Cells At State’s Maximum Security Prison

SHIRLEY (CBS) – State Police are responding to the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Facility in Shirley after dozens of inmates refused to be locked in their cells Monday evening.
The Department of Corrections says the situation involves 51 inmates in the P-1 Housing Unit at the maximum security prison.
All corrections officers were safely evacuated from the unit and the prison’s special response team is on scene.
There have been no injuries reported.
Convicted killer Aaron Hernandez is an inmate at the prison, but a source tells WBZ he is not in the unit where the incident occurred.
No other information has been released.