Poll: Elizabeth Warren Easily Beats Curt Schilling In Potential 2018 Senate Race

BOSTON (CBS) – Curt Schilling has an uphill battle ahead of him if he hopes to unseat Sen. Elizabeth Warren, according to a new poll.

The former Red Sox pitcher has talked a lot about his political aspirations lately, telling TMZ on Wednesday that he’s getting more serious about challenging Warren in 2018.

“I think I’m going to run here in Mass. in two years,” he said. “I think I’m going to run against Elizabeth Warren.”

It’s a matchup that Warren would surely welcome. A WBZ-TV, WBZ NewsRadio, UMass Amherst poll of 700 likely voters found that she leads Schilling by 19 points, 47 percent to his 28 percent.

“Sen. Warren would face an easy re-election in 2018 if former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling follows through on his musings about challenging her,” WBZ political analyst Jon Keller said.

Sixteen percent of voters said they aren’t sure how they’d vote in that hypothetical race, and 9 percent said they would not vote.

Warren hasn’t yet officially announced that she’s running for re-election. While she looks to be in good shape versus Schilling, the poll also found that she would only barely be ahead of Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito or former Gov. Bill Weld if they decided to enter the race.

Keller @ Large: Warren Needs To Work On Her Local Image

The Senate isn’t the only political prize Schilling has his eye on. He told TMZ that he might make a run for governor if Gov. Charlie Baker were to seek the White House in 2020.

Schilling has also been teasing a future presidential run, raising the possibility on Facebook back in August. He told TMZ this week that he would “love to give the White House a try.”