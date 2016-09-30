Keller @ Large: Elizabeth Warren Needs To Work On Her Local Image

BOSTON (CBS) – Among the many interesting findings of the WBZ-TV, WBZ NewsRadio, UMass Amherst poll this week, there was this: in a series of hypothetical 2018 match ups, Sen. Elizabeth Warren struggles to dismiss some challenges.
She beats Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito by four points and former Gov. Bill Weld by only three points, both within the poll’s margin of error. Warren’s favorability rating is 46%, only slightly higher than her unfavorable rating and below the 50% threshold that usually signals likely re-election.
When our pollsters asked voters what word comes to mind first when they think of Warren, positive words like “strong” and “fighter” were dwarfed by the most common adjective associated with her: “liar.”
Warren remains an odds-on favorite to win re-election; if she were to confront a legitimate threat in 2018, she can and will mobilize an avalanche of support from liberals, unions and donors from across the country.
But these results should come as something of a warning sign to Warren that her local image needs some tweaking between now and then.
Warren has delivered on her 2012 promise to fight corporate predators and torture Republicans nationally. But voters here got used to the late Ted Kennedy doing that and taking care of the home front as well. With Ted gone, our delegation has struggled at times to protect our interests.
And the last thing most voters want to see is yet another Massachusetts pol more interested in their national future than in our futures. To the extent that Warren is seen as contracting Potomac fever, she should perhaps start worrying about another disease – the voters getting sick of her.
$10 says she’s the next Attorney General. Maybe she’ll do better at that than the Asbestos Claim setup she engineered. The insurance companies benefitted from that. And paid her $250,000. She’s for working people, alright.
She’s never going to convince the haters, but there aren’t enough of them to defeat her.
One thing Teddy did, that no one does as well, is constituent service. I write to my elected officials, but I’ve never asked for anything but their support or their opinion. I write if I agree with them; I write if I disagree with them. I usually know their views on things, and don’t expect to sway them, but I pay attention to whether I get a reply. It almost always came from staff, but it was important, even if it was a form letter.
When I moved to MA my reps were John Loring and Paul Celluci. I didn’t often agree with them, and I would tell them so. I always got a reply. I wrote to Ted a bunch, when I agreed and when I disagreed. I always got a reply.
This has not been the case with our recent Senators – Brown, Markey and Warren. I like Warren a lot, but if she could do one thing better, it would be this kind of response.
I was surprised you have not heard back. I wrote at the start of her career and heard back twice although once was from a member of her staff – once was from Warren. I have not written recently and it seems she has some to learn. I have called a few times and have managed to speak to a person and not an answering system. Her staff is polite and knowledgeable.
I support Warren. I’m surprised by how many individuals in other areas of the country also support her. She has a great record for a senator who has not been in office long. I have listened to her grill the CEO of Wells as well as folks from the banks who created the housing mess. She is masterful and generally has them looking as if they want to drop through a hole in the floor. All of that said, she needs to respond to those who take the time to write to her. Thank you, Steve.
The rap that Warren lied for personal advantage is not going to go away, Steve, since the evidence is quite clear that she did.
I didn’t expect that you would see that as something to hold against a Democratic politician.
But, I have to agree with you regarding Warren’s constituent service…its virtually non-existent. And that could really be an Achilles heel for her going forward.
There is no proof. It would be absolutely impossible as it is extremely difficult to traces Native ancestry. But keep trying. Also, the colleges said that she received no favor for listing her heritage as Native American.
Really no way to prove your ancestry?? Seems like a lot of companies are making a lot of money doing so via DNA and following public records……
She could always give the couple million she made at Harvard BACK to Harvard to fund underprivileged students of merit. She’s always saying we need to reform college costs. Charity begins at home, Lizzie!
Why does she need support from the rest of the country? Shouldn’t contributions to a Senator come more from within the state the person is running in, and not from across the country? Scott Brown raised 78% of his money from Massachusetts. Warren received 68% of her contributions from outside Massachusetts. If they rest of the country wants her, they can HAVE her!