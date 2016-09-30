WBZ4[1]
SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS: Recap | Blog | Parade | Brady MVP | Video | Photos | Stats

WBZ-UMass Poll: Baker Still Popular, Kennedy Has Clout, Warnings For Warren

September 30, 2016 6:00 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Charlie Baker, Curt Schilling, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Kennedy III, Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Marty Walsh, Maura Healey, WBZ-UMass Poll

BOSTON (CBS) – Who’s the most popular politician in Massachusetts?

For now, the champ reigns supreme, and according to the WBZ-TV, WBZ NewsRadio, UMass Amherst poll of 700 likely voters, that would be Governor Charlie Baker, who has a strong 63-percent favorable rating, with only 24-percent unfavorable.

That’s down a bit from his ratings earlier in his term, but still great news for Baker.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is not far behind, with a 53-percent approval rating and the same unfavorable number as Baker. And in third, Senator Elizabeth Warren, with a 46-percent favorable rating.

Believe it or not, while the current election may be coming to an end, political insiders are already contemplating the 2018 election, which will feature races for governor and U.S. Senate.

And in trial match ups for the governor’s race, the WBZ-UMass Amherst poll finds Baker would beat the state’s top elected democrat, Attorney General Maura Healey, by a healthy 18-point margin. Baker also defeats Walsh by nine points.

But look at this: Fourth District Congressman Joe Kennedy ties Baker in a potential match up. Looks like the Kennedy name still has clout around here.

Senator Warren would face an easy re-election in 2018 if former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling follows through on his musings about challenging her, with a 19-point margin.

But check out these warning signs for Warren.

Our poll shows her beating Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito by just four points, and defeating former Governor Bill Weld by just three, both results within our poll’s 4.1 percent margin of error.

When we asked voters what word comes to mind when they think of Baker and Warren, Baker’s resulting world cloud was dominated by adjectives like “moderate,” “competent,” “honest” and “fair.”

But while Warren’s word cloud featured positive statements like “strong,” “smart” and “fighter,” the single most prominent word for her was “liar.”

