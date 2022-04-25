BOSTON (CBS) – Patrick Rose, the former president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, was sentenced to 10-to-13 years in prison Monday for molesting six children over a 27-year period.
Rose was facing 33 charges in connection with the rape and abuse of the children between the ages of 7 and 16 at his home in West Roxbury between 1993 and 2020. Twelve of those charges were dismissed Monday and Rose changed his plea to guilty in Suffolk Superior Court. He was also sentenced to ten years of probation and must register as a sex offender.
In 1995, a criminal complaint against Rose, now 67, accused him of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child. An investigation sustained the allegation but Rose continued to work as a police officer. A new report, released last July, found that there was not a thorough and independent investigation into Rose in 1995. He returned to full duty after the police union threatened to sue and prosecutors said he went on to assault more children.
In August 2020, Rose was arrested after a father and his teenage daughter reported that the girl had been repeatedly molested by Rose from age 7 through 12. Within weeks, five more people came forward to accuse Rose of molesting them as children.