BOSTON (CBS) — Recommendations from a newly released report into the Patrick Rose case include calls for faster Boston police internal investigations and more transparency. Acting Mayor Kim Janey shared the review from the city’s office of police accountability on Thursday.
Rose is the former president of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association. In 1995, a criminal complaint against Rose, now 66, accused him of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child. An investigation sustained the allegation but Rose continued to work as a police officer.
The new report found that there was not a thorough and independent investigation into Rose in 1995. He returned to full duty after the police union threatened to sue, and allegedly went on to assault more children.
"In 2021, we have an obligation to make sure this never happens again," Janey said.
The report recommends that police start an investigation and seek to interview witnesses within 48 hours of being notified that an officer has been charged. It also calls for increased transparency into disciplinary proceedings and independent oversight of the investigations.
“If a commissioner decides not to implement discipline recommended by the civilian review board, they will need to justify that decision in writing,” Janey said.
In August 2020, Rose was arrested after a father and his teenage daughter reported that the girl had been repeatedly molested by Rose from age 7 through 12. Within weeks, five more people came forward to accuse Rose of molesting them as children. He has pleaded not guilty to several charges.