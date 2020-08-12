WEATHER ALERTHeat Advisory Ends Wednesday Night, Then Cooler Temperatures Move In
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Police, I-Team, Pat Rose

BOSTON (CBS) – Retired Boston Police officer and former Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association President Pat Rose has been arrested on child rape charges, sources tell the WBZ I-Team.

Rose was arrested Wednesday by State Police on multiple charges in connection with rape of a child, according to sources.

In a statement, to WBZ, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said, “I am deeply disturbed by these horrific allegations, which must be investigated to the fullest extent of the law.”

Comments

Leave a Reply