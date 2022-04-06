BOSTON (CBS) – It seems Dorchester native Mark Wahlberg wants to bring Bill Belichick’s story to the big screen.
At a screening of his new movie “Father Stu” in Boston Tuesday night, Wahlberg told WBZ-TV “Hopefully look out for a Bill Belichick biopic in the near future.” Unfortunately, he did not elaborate on the comment before walking away.
Back in February, Wahlberg told Variety he would love to play the New England Patriots head coach in a Tom Brady biopic.
As they say in Hollywood, stay tuned.