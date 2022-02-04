BOSTON (CBS) — With Tom Brady announcing his retirement from football this week, it’s only a matter of time before Hollywood tackles the story of the greatest quarterback of all time. And Dorchester native Mark Wahlberg wants to be part of it.
Wahlberg told Variety that he sees a role for himself in the eventual Brady movie. And it’s a big one.
“I could play his uncle,” Wahlberg said, before aiming even higher. “I would love to play [New England Patriots head coach] Bill Belichick.”
The actor is still holding out hope that Brady could change his mind and play for one more year, and offered him a “one-way ticket back to New England.” He said the health-conscious Brady can also expect a Wahlburgers gift certificate as a retirement present.
While there’s been a lot of speculation about whether the Brady-Belichick relationship ultimately drove TB12 to Tampa, the coach and quarterback had nothing but praise for each other following the retirement announcement.
“I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner,” Belichick said in a statement.
Brady re-posted Belichick’s statement on Instagram and wrote, “Thank you Coach Belichick I appreciate being coached by you the Greatest Coach in NFL History.”