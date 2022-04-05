BOSTON (CBS) — Actor Mark Wahlberg returned to Boston on Tuesday for a screening of his new film “Father Stu” where he plays a boxer turned priest. WBZ-TV’s Rachel Holt was able to sit down with the actor to discuss the movie.

When asked why the story resonated with him, Wahlberg said, “it’s just so inspiring. I really couldn’t find a single reason to not want to make the movie. Even with all the difficulty that we faced when trying to get it made, when trying to get the right person to write the screenplay, and then, of course, to bring it to the big screen. But I always just felt like it was so important, it was a big opportunity for me.”

The role required Wahlberg put on weight. At times, he was consuming up to 11,000 calories a day. “I’m still feeling the repercussions of doing that,” he said. “It was such a big part of the story. Stu was always this big, strong guy, and then when he was diagnosed. His physicality really deteriorated quickly but his spirituality really became so much more stronger than he was physically ever.“

“It wasn’t like I was eating a bunch of Wahlburgers and stuff. I was eating a dozen eggs with a dozen pieces of bacon in the morning, two bowls of white rice, a cup of olive oil, and I would have to drink and a porterhouse steak and it was just nonstop,” Wahlberg explained.

The actor said his perfect day in Boston involves hanging out with friends and family. “We might go get a workout or get something to eat, who knows. I’ve got so many of my favorite places and my favorite people here.”

Although he was mum on the details, Wahlberg mentioned he may be spending more time in his hometown very soon.

“We’re always doing lots of stuff here so hopefully we’ll be spending parts of the summer here,” he said.

“Father Stu” is set to open in theaters on April 13th.