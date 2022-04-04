MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – The father of missing New Hampshire 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery is facing several new charges related to an alleged theft of two guns. Investigators said the charges are unrelated to his daughter’s disappearance.
Seven-year-old Harmony was reported missing at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019. No one has been charged in her disappearance.
Her father, 32-year-old Adam Montgomery, is currently being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections. He was arrested in January and charged with felony second-degree assault stemming from alleged conduct against Harmony in 2019.
On Monday, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced that Montgomery was arrested on eight additional charges. Prosecutors said Montgomery allegedly stole a rifle and a shotgun sometime from September 29 to October 3, 2019.
Montgomery faces a variety of charges, including two counts of being an armed career criminal in possession of firearms after having been convicted of three or more qualifying felonies. Those two counts, which are considered special felonies, would each carry a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison.
Montgomery is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.
Investigators said Monday there are no updates on the search for Harmony.
If you have any information about Harmony’s whereabouts, call the designated tip line at 603-203-6060.