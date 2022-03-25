MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — The reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of missing Manchester, New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery has grown to $150,000. The increase comes as Harmony’s father and stepmother are indicted on charges by the Hillsborough County Grand Jury.
Seven-year-old Harmony was reported missing at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019.
Adam Montgomery, 30, and Kayla Montgomery, 31, have been indicted on charges that were initially brought up in January.
Adam Montgomery was indicted on one class B felony charge of second-degree assault. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella alleged that between July 1 and July 22, 2019, Adam hit Harmony in the face. Adam is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.
This charge carries a 10-30 year maximum prison sentence because the victim was under 13 years old.
Kayla Montgomery was indicted on one class A felony charge of theft by deception. It is alleged that between November 30, 2019, and June 2, 2021, she claimed to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services that Harmony was a member of her household when she was not. In that time, Kayla received benefits for Harmony in excess of $1,500, the A.G. said. Kayla is scheduled to appear in court on April 7.
This charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 7.5-15 years.
Manchester Police said the increased reward money was made possible by Bernice Thomas of Nashua, who increased her original pledge.
"We hope this increase may be what it takes for the right person to come forward," said police.
If you have any information about Harmony’s whereabouts, call the designated tipline at 603-203-6060.