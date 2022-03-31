BOSTON (CBS) – The family of Marine veteran Daniel Martinez, who police say was stabbed to death by a bouncer working for the Sons of Boston, said they will soon file a civil lawsuit against the bar.

Alvaro Larrama is accused of killing Martinez, who is from Illinois and was at the bar near Faneuil Hall with friends earlier this month.

Larrama was working as a bouncer at Sons of Boston when police said he got into a confrontation with Martinez and fatally stabbed him. He later turned himself into police and is charged with murder.

During a press conference in Chicago on Thursday, Martinez’s father said the family is still grieving.

“I don’t think there’s levels of difficulty. It is what it is. When you lose a loved one, whether it be a child, parent, it’s difficult. It’s human nature,” Martinez’s father Manuel said. “That loss of separation that you are never going to see them again here on this earth, that’s where our faith comes in. We gave great faith. We believe in the bible. We believe in God. We believe that one day we will be reunited with Daniel and he is up there in heaven with our loved ones.”

A lawyer for the family said they will file the lawsuit once Martinez’s estate has been finalized.

The family said they hope the lawsuit will help them get accountability, answers, and access to evidence as to what happened.

The city suspended the entertainment license for Sons of Boston after the incident because the bar never submitted a security and operations plan to the city when it renewed its entertainment license last year.